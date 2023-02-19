Shooting death of ‘peacemaker’ Catholic bishop in Los Angeles investigated as a murder

The shooting death of a Los Angeles Catholic bishop is being investigated as a murder, police say.

Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was killed Saturday afternoon in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue at around 12:57 p.m after receiving a medical emergency call, according to a statement.

O'Connell was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

This incident is being investigated as a murder investigation.

O’Connell, originally from Ireland, was a priest and later a bishop in Los Angeles for 45 years, the Angelus News reports.

Known fondly as "Bishop Dave," O'Connell was "episcopal vicar for the archdiocese’s San Gabriel Pastoral Region since 2015, when Pope Francis named him an auxiliary bishop," according to the outlet. During his time serving in southern Los Angeles, O'Connell opted to help sooth tensions between residents and law enforcement.

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected," said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles in a statement released on Saturday. "He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly."