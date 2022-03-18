Shooting on Florida bus leaves two dead; driver's actions 'saved lives,' police say

A Florida bus driver is being hailed for her quick actions after a gunman opened fire on a transit bus Thursday, fatally shooting two people and wounding two others.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. while the Broward County Transit bus was traveling on West Broward Boulevard. The unnamed driver heard several gunshots and pulled into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station, authorities said.

"We had an officer on an unrelated call in front of the police station. He, too, heard several gunshots coming from within the bus," interim police Chief Luis Alvarez said at a news conference.

One person was pronounced dead on the bus, and a second person died at the hospital, according to authorities. Two others remain hospitalized in unknown conditions.

Alvarez said the bus driver's actions likely saved lives.

"The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions, I am sure, saved lives so kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions," he said. "Not many people would have behaved the way this bus driver behaved. And to get to the front of the police station, have that presence of mind, pretty much saved lives."

The suspect, Jamal Meyers, exited the bus and was arrested. A handgun was found at the scene, Alvarez said.

Meyers has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges could be filed, police said in a tweet. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Three other people were injured in a car crash as the bus driver maneuvered the vehicle toward the police station. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries, a fire department official said.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.