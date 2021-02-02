Several FBI agents shot while serving warrant at Florida home

Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident began just after 6:00 a.m. at an address on Nob Hill Road, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

It is not clear how many agents were shot or the extent of their injuries. Police had said earlier Tuesday that the suspect was barricaded inside a home and paramedics were on the scene.

In a tweet just after 9:00 a.m., police said the scene was safe but asked people in the area to stay in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the suspect was wanted on charges of violent crimes against children.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.