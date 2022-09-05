2 dead, others wounded in shooting at Florida supper club

Two people were killed and several others injured after a shooting broke out at a supper club in northeast Florida late Saturday night, officials said.

Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object after a confrontation escalated at Vick’s Supper Club in Palatka, about 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Palatka Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the incident unfolded just before midnight. It was not immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the supper club.

All five people were transported to the Putnam Community Medical Center, where they were then airlifted to trauma centers, police said.

Two of the victims did not survive their injuries, while the conditions of those injured were not immediately clear as of early Monday. Police did not immediately provide details on the identities of the victims.

Police said the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Homicide Investigative were assisting the department in an investigation into the incident.

No arrests were reported in connection with the weekend shooting.

In an update on Sunday, police said they had determined there was “no active threat” to the community.