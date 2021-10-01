Shooting at Houston high school leaves administrator wounded, former student in custody

A Houston high school administrator was wounded in a campus shooting Friday after a former student blasted his way through a glass barricade, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted at about 11:46 a.m. CDT inside YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a charter school at 4411 Anderson Road, police said.

The shooter, a 25-year-old former student of the school who was armed with a rifle, surrendered when he was confronted by responding officers, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters.

"When he came into the building, the front door, it's a glass door, was locked," Finner said. "He gained entry by shooting through a glass door and immediately fired upon one of the employees of the school."

One suspect is in custody after a reported active shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in southwest Houston, authorities said. KPRC

That administrator was hit in the back and was listed in serious condition as he underwent surgery at a nearby hospital, a Houston police spokeswoman said.

The school had recently done an active shooter drill and Finner said that could have played a role in leading to none of more than 1,0000 students being injured in Friday's attack.

"I want to commend those students," the chief said. "Every student I've seen coming out, they we calm. The administrators, the teachers, outstanding job."