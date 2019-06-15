Breaking News Emails
A man was killed and two others, including an off-duty officer, were wounded during a shooting at a Costco in Southern California following an argument, police said.
Authorities were called to the shopping store in Corona, about 47 miles south of Los Angeles, around 7:45 p.m. on Friday for reports of several people injured.
One man died from his injuries at the scene, according to the Corona Police Department. Two other adults were taken to local hospitals for apparent gunshot wounds.
An apparent argument broke out inside the store moments before gunfire erupted, according to police.
Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or those injured but said one of the people wounded was an off-duty police officer from another agency.
The shooter was arrested at the store and taken to the hospital for an unknown injury, police said.
Nikki Tate, who was shopping for food for Father's Day, told NBC Los Angeles that she and her daughter hid as gunfire erupted.
"I crawled around to where she was and it was hysteria," she said. "I didn't know if this was another mass shooting."
Costco did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.