A teenage girl was wounded at a Texas high school Monday morning after a 16-year-old suspect opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the cafeteria at a high school in Italy, Texas, early Monday, Ellis County Sheriff Charles Edge said Monday afternoon. The report was called in for Italy High School at approximately 7:53 a.m., authorities said.

The suspect was confronted by a school district worker in the cafeteria and then fled before behind apprehended and taken into custody by authorities, Edge said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 15-year-old girl wounded in Texas school shooting 0:24 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1142807107895" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"The male student engaged the victim in the cafeteria and fired several shots," he said. The weapon, a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, "was recovered at the scene and is in evidence," he added.

Students are evacuated after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Jan. 22. 2018. KXAS

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was airlifted to a local hospital, he said. He declined to comment on her condition.

Edge said authorities were not aware of a motive at this time and declined to speculate on if the victim was an intended target.

Officials said at a previous press conference that the suspect and victim were students.

Italy Independent School District Superintendent Lee Joffre said all students were accounted for after the shooting.