Multiple people struck after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

Several people were shot in Kansas City, Mo., after a rally Wednesday celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, authorities said.

Two people were detained after the shooting near a garage west of Union Station, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement.

The department did not identify suspects. The condition of the victims remained unclear.

A victim is aided after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images

The statement asked for people to quickly leave the area in an effort to provide the victims with medical aid.

Thousands of people had gathered in downtown Kansas City for a celebratory parade and rally at Union Station after the Chiefs Super Bowl win on Sunday.