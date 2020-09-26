Shooting at large biker gathering in Waterloo, Iowa, leaves 1 dead, several wounded

An Iowa gathering of over 100 people from motorcycle clubs turned deadly early Saturday morning with a shooting that killed at least one person and left several others wounded.

Police in Waterloo, a city about 55 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids, said they responded to a "shots fired report" at about 3:17 a.m at a site where the bikers were gathered.

Upon arrival, officers found about a dozen people who had been injured or shot, said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald at a press conference Saturday morning. It appeared that "some kind of confrontation" at the location escalated into a shooting, he said.

Paramedics and firefighters also responded to the chaotic scene, and many of those injured were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Of the eight people who suffered gunshot wounds, one of them died and another is in critical condition, said Fitzgerald. Four other people were injured by debris or glass and while fleeing.

Fitzgerald said the gathering wasn’t authorized and investigators are trying to determine who leased the building. Investigators are also trying to determine whether there was more than one shooter.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. However, three people were arrested after officers responded to a disorderly conduct call outside the emergency room at a local hospital where some of the victims were taken, The Associated Press reported.