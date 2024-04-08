Shooting at Las Vegas law office leaves 3, including the gunman, dead, police say

Two people at a Las Vegas law office were killed in a shooting Monday morning and the gunman took his own life, police said.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. at a fifth-floor law office on West Charleston Boulevard near Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference.

Two people, a male and a female, died, the sheriff said. The gunman was believed to have killed himself, McMahill added.

"We believe the suspect is deceased," he said. "There is no further threat to the community."

McMahill added: "The suspect was not killed by my police. We believe he took his own life."

Details on the victims and the shooter, including their names and their relationship with one another, were not released. It was not immediately clear if the victims were employees of the law office.

First responders were evacuating the building and followed an active-shooter protocol, officials said.

The suspect's vehicle was being investigated, McMahill said, adding police are trying to shore up a motive.

"We have a theory at this point, but I cannot release any of that information until we've confirmed that information," McMahill said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.