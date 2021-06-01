Shooting at Los Angeles fire station draws large emergency response, suspect at large

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Los Angeles County fire station Tuesday afternoon.

A shooting occurred around 10:55 a.m. local time at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

Deputies are currently searching for a suspect, the sheriff’s department confirmed to NBC News.

"We have a high volume of law enforcement presence in the area of Bent Spur Road in Acton," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted. "For the public’s safety we ask that you avoid the area until further notice."

At least one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday at a fire station in the community of Agua Dulce north of Los Angeles. After reports of the shooting, firefighters responded a fire at a sprawling property about 10 miles away. NBC Los Angeles

The Special Enforcement Bureau with the sheriff's department confirmed members of its air rescue team were deployed to assist with the search for a suspect, tweeting photos of the SWAT team being brought down from helicopters over a nearby home engulfed in flames.

A mental health evaluation team also confirmed it was at the scene of a "possible barricaded suspect."

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.