Shooting at mall in Durham, North Carolina, injures at least one

At least one person was shot at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the mall, and Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton confirmed to NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh that at least one person has been shot.

The Durham Police Department tweeted that the building is being evacuated and that "there is no further threat at the mall."

A spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, which owns The Streets at Southpoint, told NBC News that this is a "developing investigation."

Police respond to a shooting at a mall in Durham, N.C., on Nov. 26, 2021. WRAL

"At this point, we're doing everything we can to support the Durham PD," the spokesperson said. "The mall is closed.

WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas was at the mall shopping when he tweeted that he saw "many people running." He added that, after a brief lockdown, Durham police started escorting shoppers out of the mall.

Videos posted on social media show shoppers running out of the building.

Middleton told WRAL that first responders are on the scene.

"It's really important that folks stay clear of the area and let our first responders get in there and do the work they've been trained to do," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.