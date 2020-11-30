Shooting at Mississippi biker club leaves at least 11 wounded

At least 11 people were wounded in a shooting at a biker club in Mississippi on Sunday, officials said.

Police in Grenada, a city 100 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee, said police officers and Grenada County Sheriff deputies arrived a few hours after midnight on Sunday at the SSMC club, where they found almost a dozen people who had been shot or injured.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and it was unclear how many people were in the club when the gunfire erupted.

The shooting victims were later treated at nearby hospitals, where some have already been released, police said.

As of Sunday night, Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said no deaths were reported.

Douglas said a firearm and stolen property were recovered from the scene, but he did not specify what the stolen property was.

No arrests have been made.