Shooting near Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, at least 1 injured

The hospital received an active shooter alert around 9:20 a.m.

By Minyvonne Burke

Police in Boston are investigating a shooting Friday morning near Brigham and Women's Hospital.

A call came in around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot at an address on Fenwood Road, a police spokeswoman told NBC News. A Brigham and Women's spokesperson said the hospital received an active shooter alert about the same time.

At least one person was injured and taken to the trauma center, according to NBC Boston. A spokesperson for the hospital told the outlet before 10 a.m. that everything was now clear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

