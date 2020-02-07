BREAKING: Court rules Democrats lack legal standing to sue Trump over alleged emoluments violations

Brigham and Women's Hospital parking attendant injured in Boston shooting

The person is a member of the hospital's valet team and is currently in stable condition.

By Minyvonne Burke

A parking attendant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston was shot Friday morning, the medical center said in a tweet.

A call came in around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot at an address on Fenwood Road, a police spokeswoman told NBC News. A Brigham and Women's spokesperson said the hospital received an active shooter alert about the same time.

The identity of the victim was not immediately revealed, but the hospital said the person was a member of the valet team.

"Our Emergency Department team responded immediately, and our colleague is currently in stable condition," the hospital's tweet read. "There is no further threat to our campus.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.