Brigham and Women's Hospital parking attendant injured in Boston shooting

A parking attendant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston was shot Friday morning, the medical center said in a tweet.
A call came in around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot at an address on Fenwood Road, a police spokeswoman told NBC News. A Brigham and Women's spokesperson said the hospital received an active shooter alert about the same time.
The identity of the victim was not immediately revealed, but the hospital said the person was a member of the valet team.
"Our Emergency Department team responded immediately, and our colleague is currently in stable condition," the hospital's tweet read. "There is no further threat to our campus.
NBC Boston reported that a person injured in the shooting had been taken to the trauma center.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.