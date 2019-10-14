Breaking News Emails
The New Hampshire man accused of opening fire at a wedding is the stepson of a minister who was shot to death earlier this month, authorities said.
And the son of the groom in the wedding has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of the minister, Luis Garcia, NBC Boston reported.
A celebration of life for Garcia had been scheduled after the wedding at the same church in Pelham, New Hampshire.
Garcia was killed Oct. 1 at his home in Londonderry, about 10 miles from Pelham. The groom's son, Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder in his death, NBC Boston reported.
Now Garcia's stepson, Dale Holloway, 37, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and other crimes in Saturday's wedding shooting, authorities said
New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said investigators were looking into whether the two incidents were linked, NBC Boston reported.
Three people were injured in the wedding shooting, including the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, who was struck in the head with an object, and the bishop of New England Pentecostal Church, Stanley Choate, 75, who was shot. Choate was hospitalized in serious condition.
NBC Boston reported earlier this month that Garcia had been trying to help Brandon Castiglione “through a difficult time.”