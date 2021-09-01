1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school, suspect at large, officials say

At least one student has been injured during a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police said.

Authorities were working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. One student was injured and rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are still looking for a suspect and the investigation is still ongoing, Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.

People gather outside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 1, 2021. NBC News

The school was placed on lockdown as the Winston-Salem Police and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page. The Charlotte field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also responded to the scene, the federal agency announced on Twitter.

Schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdowns as a precaution, but no other incidents have been reported, the sheriff's office said.

Winston-Salem dispatchers said a school resource officer called just after noon to report that someone had been shot, NBC affiliate WXII reports.

Parents have been advised to avoid the school and have been instead directed to go to the Harris Teeter Shopping Center to reunite with their children. The school's estimated 1,000 students will be transported to the site in waves, Chris Runge, public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, told WXII.

The district has not been given details on the shooting.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.