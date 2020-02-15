Shooting at 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss' restaurant injures 3

Three people dining at a popular restaurant in Georgia owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day.
Police said a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant in suburban Atlanta on Friday night at around 8 p.m. and shot another man, who appears to have been the suspect's target, as well as two other innocent by standers.
The names and ages of the people injured weren’t immediately released, but all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, sad police in East Point, about 8 miles south of downtown Atlanta.
Authorities have not yet taken the shooter into custody, police Capt. Allyn Glover told reporters on Friday night, but they are "actively looking for a suspect."
Old Lady Gang is a restaurant owned by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. The Southern cuisine eatery is named after Burruss’ mother and two aunts, according to the restaurant’s website.
The couple opened the first restaurant in Atlanta in 2016. The one in East Point, where the shooting happened, followed in 2018. The East Point Old Lady Gang restaurant is located in a large shopping mall near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. There’s also an outpost at the Atlanta Hawks’ home, State Farm Arena.
Burruss first became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC’s hit “No Scrubs.”
She has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since the reality show's second season in 2009 and met her husband Tucker on the show. Burruss has also appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.”