By Minyvonne Burke

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire.

The incident happened at New England Pentecostal Church, about 24 miles southeast of Manchester.

According to the church's website, a "men and women meeting" was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. for Domestic Abuse Month.

One victim was taken to Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts, a spokesperson said. That patient has since been transferred to a hospital in Boston.

A Massachusetts resident told reporters at the scene that he arrived at the church for his friend's funeral and noticed a heavy police presence. Officers told him that the service would be canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

