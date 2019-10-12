Breaking News Emails
Two people were shot and injured when a gunman opened fire during a wedding ceremony Saturday morning at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire.
The incident happened at New England Pentecostal Church, about 24 miles southeast of Manchester.
Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said officers were called to the church just after 10 a.m. and when they arrived several wedding guests had subdued the suspected shooter. The male suspect was arrested by police.
Two people, a man and a woman, were found inside the church with gunshot wounds and were transported to hospitals. A third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Roark said.
The suspect entered the church after the wedding had already started. Roark said it's unclear if the he was targeting any specific person at the ceremony, which roughly 40 people were attending.
The police chief said after the suspect started firing, guests "tackled" him to the ground.
One of the victims was taken to Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts and then transferred to a hospital in Boston, a spokesperson said.
Geraldo Pagan, of Massachusetts, told reporters at the scene that he arrived at the church for a service for his friend, Luis Garcia, a minister at the church who was killed earlier this month, and he noticed a heavy police presence. He said officers told him that the service for Garcia would be canceled.
"We were very shocked," Pagan said.
Roark said the service for Garcia was scheduled to start after the wedding.
According to the New Hampshire Union-Leader, Garcia, 60, was shot and killed at his home on Oct. 1.
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to Garcia's death and charged with second-degree murder, the Union-Leader reported.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said she was "deeply disturbed" to hear about the shooting at the church.
"Today was supposed to serve as a celebration of the life of Minister Luis Garcia. This senseless violence can’t continue — my prayers are with the victims of this terrible attack," she posted on Twitter.