One survivor, Matthew Estron, told NBC Los Angeles that the shooter was tall dressed “all in black” and armed with a handgun and some kind of smoke grenades.

“We heard shots, I looked up and knew exactly what was happening. I tried to pull down as many people as I could," he said. “As soon as we heard a break in the shooting we knew he was reloading and we threw a couple of bar stools through the closest to us so we could get out.”

He said the shooter entered and turned to the door counter and coat check area before eventually working his way to the bar.

“He didn’t say anything, at least not that we could hear," Estron added. "Everyone was just trying to get out."

John Hedge told NBC News he and his stepdad were in the bar and were forced to take cover when the shooting started.

“I was actually about to leave when you start hearing pop, pop, pop. It sounded like fireworks or something,” he said. “My stepdad dove and took cover and yelled at me, 'John, hit the deck! Hide!' So I get down. And the gunman started opening fire on the cashiers, the people working the cash register on the front desk.”

He said both they both managed to escape.

“I saw somebody on the floor as I was running to the front door to get out,” he said. “I saw the security guard was down and he had been shot.”

Two people embrace outside the Borderline bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Jeremy Childs

Kayla Simmons said she was inside the bar when shots were fired directly behind her. Bullets continued as she managed to escape outside into the parking lot.

"I saw the shots go off, although I didn’t really see the guy," she said. "I knew something was wrong straight away. I just wanted to get down as soon as I heard the first shot go off."

One college student who said he was a regular at the Borderline told NBC Los Angeles he had at least 10 friends inside.

"No one’s gotten back to me," he said on camera without giving his name. "I'd like to hope for the best, but I have no idea."

Two passersby who said they had friends who visited the bar frequently told NBC Los Angeles that they spoke to one man who had managed to escape the bar.

"He told his story, how he broke windows and he and a couple of friends helped push women out saved them first," said one of the women, who did not identify herself. "His hands were kind of bloody, he had blood on his face. His friend was shot in the shoulder."

Earlier, the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that "multiple ambulances" had been requested.

Aerial footage of the scene showed at least eight police cars on a street with their lights flashing.

The venue opened in 1993 and describes itself as a "haven for country line dancing folks of all ages." It says it's hosted many famous acts including the The Beach Boys.

Thousand Oaks was ranked the third-safest city in the United States this year, according to the data analysis website Niche.

It is the 307th mass shooting in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.