Shooting reported at Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Illinois

A shooting has been reported at a Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, police said.
The Springfield Police Department said it is on the scene of a reported shooting at the warehouse at 1400 Stevenson Drive.
"The scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic," police said in a statement. "Details are still incoming at this time. Please avoid this area and take alternative routes."
The Sangamon County Sheriff said officers were called to the warehouse about a shooting just after 11 a.m., according to NBC affiliate WAND of Decatur.
A phone call to the Springfield Police Department was not immediately returned.
Bunn-O-Matic, a part of Bunn Corp., is a manufacturer of beverage dispensing equipment.
The city of Springfield, which is the Illinois state capital, has a population of about 116,000.
