Shooting reported at Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Illinois

A shooting has been reported at a Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, police said.

The Springfield Police Department said it is on the scene of a reported shooting at the warehouse at 1400 Stevenson Drive.

"The scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic," police said in a statement. "Details are still incoming at this time. Please avoid this area and take alternative routes."

The Sangamon County Sheriff said officers were called to the warehouse about a shooting just after 11 a.m., according to NBC affiliate WAND of Decatur.

A phone call to the Springfield Police Department was not immediately returned.

Bunn-O-Matic, a part of Bunn Corp., is a manufacturer of beverage dispensing equipment.

The city of Springfield, which is the Illinois state capital, has a population of about 116,000.

This is a developing story; check back for updates