Police respond to reports of 'active shooter' incident at Dallas-area outlet mall

Law enforcement were responding to reports of an "active shooter" incident Saturday at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, north of Dallas, officials said.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives described the situation as an "active shooter incident," and said it was responding to the mall.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the situation an "unspeakable tragedy."

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a reported shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday. NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," he said.

The full support of the state was being made available to Allen officials and first responders, Abbott said. Resources include the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and state investigators, he said.

Allen police said only that the matter was under investigation and that people should stay away from the shopping center, known as Allen Premium Outlets.

The FBI and other agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.