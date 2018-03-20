A Maryland high school was on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting, authorities said.

Police were at the scene at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, about 70 miles south of Washington.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the incident was "contained" but parents should not go to the school.

Initial reports of the shooting came after classes at Great Mills began at 8 a.m. ET. About 1,600 students attend the school.

The incident comes ahead of a national march Saturday against gun violence following a mass shooting at Parkland, Florida, high school last month.

Students at Great Mills High School participated in last week's National School Walkout that honored the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting.

Emma González, a Parkland senior and activist, tweeted to Great Mills students on Tuesday that "we are Here for you."

We are Here for you, students of Great Mills 💗 together we can stop this from ever happening again https://t.co/bkzL1FcVgu — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 20, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.