Shooting in downtown Louisville leaves 'multiple casualties,' police say

Shots rang out in downtown Louisville on Monday morning as police rushed to the scene of “multiple casualties," authorities said.

Louisville police warned that an "active aggressor" was on the loose and urged the public to stay away from the area.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted. “I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks flooded Main Street between North Floyd and North Preston Streets, in the heart of Kentucky's largest city.

The incident unfolded in the shadows of Slugger Field, home of the Cincinnati Reds triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

"There is an active police situation downtown," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement. "Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice."

Monday's gunfire was the latest mass shooting in America and just two weeks after six people, including three young children, were gunned down at a private Christian school in Nashville.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.