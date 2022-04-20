Shooting investigation underway at the Peruvian embassy in Washington

A shooting was reported at the Peruvian embassy in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NBC News.

The Secret Service reported that its officers shot "a reported intruder" at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW “following a confrontation” just before 8 a.m. There were no officers injured in the incident, the Secret Service said.

The Peruvian Embassy is at 3001 Garrison St. NW.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that officers were responding to the shooting.

No further details were shared.

This is a breaking story. Please return for updates.