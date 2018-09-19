Shooting reported at Middleton, Wisconsin office building, several injured

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At least four people were injured in a shooting at a Middleton, Wisconsin, office building, according to officials.

Middleton Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted they were "responding to reports of an active shooter."

UW Health University Hospital confirmed they received four patients from the shooting, according to Director of Media Relations Lisa Brunette. St. Mary's Hospital was also treating a fifth patient with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

City Administrator Mike Davis told the Wisconsin State Journal that the gunman had been shot.

"It appears the situation is stable now," Davis told the State Journal. "The bad news is that there were four injured by the suspect."

Police received the call at 10:25 a.m. CDT (11:25 a.m. ET).

WTS Paradigm business analyst Judy Lahmers, who works in the building where the shooting occurred, told the Associated Press that she was at her desk when she heard the gunshots. She ran out of the building and hid behind a car.

"I'm not looking back, I'm running as fast as I can. You just wonder, 'Do you hide or do you run?'" Lahmers said.

Lahmer said a co-worker had been grazed by a bullet.

Esker Software customer advocate Gabe Geib said he saw people running "full sprint" after the gunshots were fired.

Leonard Peace, public affairs officer for the Federal Bureau of Investigations Milwaukee Division, told NBC News that agents were assisting local law enforcement, but could not give more information.

Gov. Scott Walker tweeted that his office was "closely following this situation."

"Our thanks go out to first responders on the scene," Walker wrote.

Middleton is just over 90 miles west of Milwaukee.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.