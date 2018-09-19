Shooting reported at Wisconsin office building

Breaking News Emails
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Middleton, Wisconsin, office building.
Middleton Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted they were "responding to reports of an active shooter."
Police received the call at 10:25 a.m. CDT (11:25 a.m. ET).
Officers are on scene at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
