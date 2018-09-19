Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Shooting reported at Wisconsin office building

by Kalhan Rosenblatt /
Deming Way in Madison, Wisconsin at the scene of a possible active shooter, on Sept. 19, 2018.
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Middleton, Wisconsin, office building.

Middleton Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted they were "responding to reports of an active shooter."

Officers are on scene at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

