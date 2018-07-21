Suspect in custody after barricading self in Los Angeles Trader Joe's

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — A shooting suspect who led police on a pursuit before running into a Trader Joe’s grocery and barricaded himself with people trapped inside surrendered to police Saturday afternoon.

Several people walked out of the Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area at around 6:30 p.m. and one person, apparently the suspect, was immediately apprehended by officers. Police said he was wanted for shooting his grandmother and another woman earlier in the day.

"We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident,” police said on Twitter. Mayor Eric Garcetti praised police for “heroic work."

Two witnesses told NBC Los Angeles that the suspect engaged in gunfire with police as he ran into the market. Police confirmed there are hostages, and multiple people who were inside the store escaped or were released as Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team members surrounded the building.

No officers or first responders were injured, police and fire officials said during a news conference. One woman who had been in the store was injured while escaping, possibly from being trampled, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Department sources told NBC News it started as a domestic incident in the department's Newton Division area south of downtown Saturday afternoon. A vehicle connected to the suspect was subsequently located in Hollywood, and the man allegedly shot at officers, the sources said.

At around 1:30 p.m. a male suspect believed to be in his late teens shot his grandmother and another female, the suspect fled in his grandmother's vehicle and taking the female with him, and officers saw the vehicle and a pursuit occurred, Los Angeles police Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

"It terminated in a collision and an officer involved shooting occurred," Montgomery said. "That suspect fled that vehicle into the Trader Joe's."

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole outside Trader Joe's as the driver attempted to make a turn into the parking lot. Witnesses told NBC Los Angeles at least one tire was flat during the end of the chase.

A female passenger who appeared to be injured was pulled from the sedan by officers as the suspect went into the store, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The LAPD was put on a citywide tactical alert, according to a tweet by communications Capt. Dave Storaker. The status allows brass to keep officers beyond their shifts.

The president tweeted that he was watching the situation "very closely."