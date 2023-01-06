Shooting at Virginia elementary school leaves 1 adult injured

A shooting Friday at a Virginia elementary school left one adult injured, police in Newport News said.

The incident occurred at Richneck Elementary School.

No students were injured, the police department said in a statement just before 3 p.m. The adult was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

"There is no longer an active shooter," police said. "We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students. More information will be released when it is available."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.