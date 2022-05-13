Shooting that wounded 3 women at Dallas salon was not hate crime, police say

Dallas investigators do not believe the shooting of three Korean women at a hair salon Wednesday is a hate crime, the city’s police chief said Thursday.

“From what we know at this point, we can confidently say that hate was not a motivating factor,” Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The three victims in Wednesday’s shooting are stable, police said. The search for the shooter was ongoing.

The shooting, which happened in an area called the Asian Trade District, known as the city’s Koreatown, raised some concerns in the city's Korean community, a local community leader has said.

It happened a little more than a year after a gunman in Georgia killed eight women, six of whom were of Asian descent, at three different Atlanta-area spas.

In Wednesday’s shooting in Dallas, a gunman entered the Hair World Salon around 2:20 p.m. and opened fire, police said. He fled in a maroon minivan.

Police said the women were struck in their extremities.

Garcia did not describe a motive Thursday.

He said he understands the fears that can arise in communities following a shooting like the one that happened Wednesday.

“If there were a nexus to hate, we certainly would be conducting outreach to ensure our community knows, and it’s important that our community realizes that,” Garcia said.