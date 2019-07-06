Breaking News Emails
A gas explosion rocked a shopping center on Saturday in South Florida leaving multiple people injured.
The explosion happened around noon at The Fountains, a shopping center in Plantation, a suburb in Broward County, north of Miami.
Video from the scene appears to show windows blown out of an LA Fitness gym and wreckage scattered across the ground.
The explosion sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street, the Associated Press reported.
The Plantation Fire Department tweeted there were "multiple patients." Local police asked residents to avoid the area.
Code Ninjas, a learning center, posted on Facebook that its Plantation location was closed on Saturday and everyone was safe.
"Our thoughts and prayers are now with all those families who were affected attending the other shops in the area," the post read.
Police said all businesses near the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace Plaza will be closed until fire officials deem them safe.
"Please do not come into this area, if possible," the department tweeted.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.