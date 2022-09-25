Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida

Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

"No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said.

The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired near the Hillsborough County establishment just before 5p.m. on Saturday. According to detectives, an altercation broke out inside the Chuck E. Cheese, but a security guard relocated the crowd outside into the parking lot.

During the relocation, a woman brandished a firearm in the vestibule of the entertainment center and the security guard attempted to take it from her.

"At some point, the woman lost possession of the firearm outside of Chuck E. Cheese, while another woman picked it up and shot at least one round into the air," the sheriff's office said. "The shooter then lost possession of the firearm, and a third woman picked it up and placed it inside of a light gray Chevrolet Traverse."

All three women, as well as a male suspect, are in police custody for their involvement in the incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

During the altercation, a white Audi crashed into the Chuck E. Cheese, and two women and a minor were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The male driver was also transported to the hospital," police said. "His involvement is unknown at this time."

It's not clear if the car crash is related to the initial altercation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.