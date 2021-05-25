Shots fired near George Floyd Square, one person injured on anniversary of Floyd's death

At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred near the George Floyd memorial site in Minneapolis on the same day as the anniversary of his death, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital before being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for injuries that were not life threatening, Minneapolis police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue, Minneapolis Police said in a statement.

The suspected shooter was last seen driving away from the scene, according to police. No other details, including a motive for the shooting or the identity of the victim, were immediately available.

On Tuesday last year, Floyd was killed by then-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin after he pinned his neck to the pavement with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes during an arrest. Chauvin was convicted of murder in April.

The intersection where Floyd died has become on ongoing memorial known as George Floyd Square.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.