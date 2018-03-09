Shots fired at veterans’ home in northern California

One of the largest veterans' homes in the country was on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of shots fired and a hostage situation.

Authorities were "on scene and in control" at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, California, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Veterans Affairs.

Police respond at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. NBC Bay Area

"We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement," the department said in a Facebook post.

There were no reported injuries, a Napa County Fire spokesman said.

The 600-acre campus opened in 1984 and is home to about 1,000 residents, according to CalVet — including veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

The facility is just north of Napa, a popular tourist destination known for its wine vineyards.

