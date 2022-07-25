Woman fires gun into ceiling at Dallas Love Field airport and is shot by officer, police say

A woman opened fire inside Dallas Love Field on Monday before a responding police shot her, authorities said.

The unidentified 37-year-old had been dropped off at about 10:59 a.m. CDT, went into the terminal and ducked into a restroom near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

She allegedly came out in different clothing, possibly a hoodie, and opened fire.

"She produces a handgun and begins firing," Garcia said. "The most we were seeing now, she was aiming at the ceiling."

An officer on the scene shot the woman in the "lower extremities" and she was then taken to Parkland Hospital, Garcia said, adding that she was the only person wounded in the incident.

Max Geron, the police chief of nearby Rockwall, Texas, tweeted that he and his family were at Love Field when the incident unfolded.

"Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting," Geron wrote. "Family is safe. TSA did a great job."

Love Field is the smaller of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's two major airports, but is a favorite of residents for its convenience, just 10 miles out of downtown Dallas.

Southwest Airlines, Love Field's primary carrier, immediately "paused all departures and arrivals as we wait for additional information from authorities," according to a company statement Monday.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.