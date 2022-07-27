Shuttered California school and 3 employees indicted following 2018 death of student with autism

A shuttered Northern California private school and three of its former employees were indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges following the 2018 death of a 13-year-old boy with autism.

An El Dorado County grand jury indicted Staranne Meyers, who was the principal of Guiding Hands School, Kimberly Wohlwend, a special education teacher, and Cindy Keller, the executive director and site administrator.

They were each indicted on one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the November 2018 death of Max Benson, a student at the school.

Guiding Hands School, Inc., the entity which owned and operated the school, was also indicted. Attorney information was not available and the former staff members could not be reached Wednesday at phone numbers listed for them.

The defendants pleaded not guilty, according to a spokesperson for the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Benson was restrained facedown for one hour and 45 minutes on Nov. 28, 2018, according to The Sacramento Bee. He died a day later.

The California Department of Education said the staff at the school used "an amount of force which is not reasonable and necessary under the circumstances," the newspaper reported. The district attorney previously said that the teen's death was a result of him being restrained.

Guiding Hands School, which served students with disabilities, was suspended by the state Department of Education in 2018 and later closed.