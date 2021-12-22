Shuttle van driver shot and killed while chasing his own stolen vehicle, police say

A shuttle van driver was shot and killed while chasing his vehicle after it had been stolen, Denver police said.

The shooting happened Sunday around 8 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said in a series of tweets that officers were called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash. The driver, an unidentified man, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the man was shot as he was following his own vehicle after it had been stolen earlier Sunday. The stolen vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Montebello, a neighborhood in the northeastern section of Denver, police said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.