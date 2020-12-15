A Santa parade and photo-op in Georgia last Thursday may have exposed up to 50 children to Covid-19 after Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus later tested positive for the virus.

Long County Board of Commissioners chairman Robert D. Parker confirmed the positive tests and downplayed the risk of the possibly dozens of exposures in a statement posted on the Board's website.

"While this is cause for concern, I feel that it is important to note that exposures happen every day as we go about our day to day lives, often without any knowledge," the statement said.

"Children are in close contact with both other children and adults daily at school, rec functions, and church."

On Thursday, the Long County Chamber of Commerce posted a photo of the Clauses riding a fire truck.

The North Pole's most famous couple tested positive on Saturday, two days after the Thursday evening event at which they did not show symptoms.

In his statement, Parker said the event was, for the Clauses, "one of the most important parts of their lives" and added that he said he believes he and others in town "still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions, and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times."

"Without them filling these roles locally, I know there are countless underprivileged children who would never have experienced the joy of meeting Santa Claus," he said.