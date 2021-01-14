IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siegfried Fischbacher of famed magic act 'Siegfried & Roy' dies of pancreatic cancer at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher died on Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer.
Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried, right, and Roy in 2011.
Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried, right, and Roy in 2011.Buyenlarge / Getty Images
By Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath

Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the world-famous Las Vegas magic and entertainment act Siegfried & Roy, died of cancer eight months after the death of his long-term business partner, Roy Horn. Fischbacher was 81.

The renowned illusionist died Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer, a spokesperson for Fischbacher told NBC News on Thursday.

Horn died in May of Covid-19 complications at age 75.

The duo, known for their work with big cats, put on Las Vegas shows for decades — until Horn was in a near-fatal accident that put a stop to their long-running production.

In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck and dragged him off the stage during a show at the Mirage Las Vegas. The attack crushed his windpipe and left the then-60-year-old partially paralyzed.

Fischbacher was born in Rosenheim, Germany, where he developed an early penchant for the art of magic.

He and Horn met more than 60 years ago on a cruise ship, where Horn was a steward and Siegfried was a magician, according to a statement from the act's publicity firm. Horn helped Siegfried with his act, and the rest was history.

The pair hit the Vegas strip in 1967 and, in 1989 started a 14-year run at the Mirage that transformed the duo into a singular tourism draw. Their $30 million production at the hotel sold out nightly, according to the statement.

The pair used a collection of animals onstage that included white tigers, white lions, leopards, jaguars and an elephant.

On Horn’s death, Fischbacher shared a few parting words: "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Wilson Wong

Wilson Wong is a breaking news reporter with NBC News. 

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

Dennis Romero contributed.