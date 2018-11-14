Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

A new brush fire ignited in Southern California, consuming vegetation and threatening homes in the suburbs east of Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday morning.

The Sierra Fire in Fontana, about 50 miles east of downtown L.A., has burned at least 147 acres, San Bernardino County authorities said.

Firefighters were in "structure protection" mode but there were no immediate evacuations.

The blaze erupted at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Interstate 15 at the intersection of North Riverside and Sierra Avenues in Fontana, officials said.

The Sierra Fire is about 90 miles east of the Woolsey Fire, which has killed at least two, and the Hill Fire. The two larger fires have both drained first-responder resources in L.A. and Ventura Counties.