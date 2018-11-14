Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

A new brush fire ignited in Southern California, consuming vegetation and threatening homes in the suburbs east of Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday.

The Sierra Fire in Fontana, about 50 miles east of downtown L.A., erupted as the statewide death toll in wildfires that ignited last week increased to 51, officials said.

This latest blaze has consumed at least 147 acres, San Bernardino County authorities said.

The Sierra Fire started at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Interstate 15 at the intersection of North Riverside and Sierra Avenues in Fontana, as firefighters went into "structure protection" mode, officials said.

By 8:01 a.m. PT (11:01 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, the blaze had been 75-percent contained and the "structure threat mitigated," firefighters said.

The San Bernardino County blaze is about 90 miles east of the Woolsey Fire, which has killed at least three, and the Hill Fire. The two larger fires have both drained first-responder resources in L.A. and Ventura Counties.

The Woolsey Fire's third victim was found in the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road in Agoura Hills, authorities said Wednesday. The latest discovery brings the statewide total to 51, which is mostly attributed to the 48 who have been confirmed killed in the Camp Fire 500 miles north in Butte County.