Some former Olympians told NBC News that the high-pressure atmosphere is what helped them to succeed, but others said it took an emotional toll.

"Me and the girls used to call it torture camp," Maroney said.

In recent months, gymnasts have come forward with complaints about the ranch and the Karolyis: the accommodations were substandard; the food was terrible; they were berated and body-shamed.

Maroney said Martha Karolyi screamed at her — "She just said horrible things to me" — when she was late to a meeting.

Because Martha Karolyi, as USA Gymnastics' training coordinator, had a major role in deciding which athletes would get on the national team, some girls said they worried that complaining about conditions would affect their standing.

Nassar took advantage of the stressful climate, befriending the girls with gifts, food and words of encouragement — classic grooming techniques, experts say. The gymnasts say he relied on their fears and dreams to ensure they didn't tell anyone how he was penetrating them with ungloved fingers.

Simone Biles trains at the Karolyi Ranch in September 2015. David J. Phillip / AP file

Breaking a nearly two-year silence, the Karolyis told NBC News that their national team training camps were challenging but not abusive.

"You have to find out who are the best ones, who are the ones who are able to stand the pressure," Martha said. "I don't see any other way ... to prepare gymnasts who are successful."

The couple, both 75, denied allegations made by gymnasts in lawsuits and interviews that they cursed at gymnasts, restricted their food intake and made them train or compete while injured.

That miserable man destroyed everything That miserable man destroyed everything

Two lawsuits include references to physical abuse, and accusations about mistreatment of gymnasts when the Karolyis were in Romania decades ago have surfaced in recent months.

Martha said she has never hit a gymnast. Bela told NBC News that while he may have slapped or spanked a gymnast in Romania, he never raised a hand to an American — and in dozens of interviews, no one said they ever saw the Karolyis harm a U.S. athlete.

"I never touched anybody. I never pushed anybody," Bela said. "And if anybody comes up with that one, that's a dirty lie."

The Karolyis also said that while they owned the ranch, USA Gymnastics leased the property and operated the training camps. They noted that USA Gymnastics officials attended the national team camps and that elite gymnasts were required to bring a personal coach.

Bela said he didn't like Nassar from the moment he met him, likening him to "a snake." But he and Martha insisted they had no idea the doctor was molesting girls.

Nassar reported to USA Gymnastics, not the Karolyis, and they said it wasn't their job to ensure he avoided being alone with minors.

"I don't feel responsible," Martha said. "But I feel extremely hurt that this thing happened and it happened everywhere, but it happened here, also."

Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, on Feb. 5. Cory Morse / The Grand Rapids Press via AP

And it happened over and over and over again.

Maroney, part of the gold-medal Fierce Five squad, says Nassar molested her hundreds of times during ranch visits and at competitions around the world.

She didn't process it as abuse until a particularly vicious incident in a Tokyo hotel room before the 2011 world championships.

The next day, in a car on the way back to the hotel from training, she said, she loudly blurted out what had happened in earshot of USA Gymnastics coach John Geddert, who didn't react.

"I just said, 'Last night, it was like Larry was fingering me,'" she said. Geddert didn't respond to requests for comment, and USA Gymnastics said it never heard about the incident.

The 2011 episode is important to unraveling the question of when Nassar could have been stopped, because it happened four years before USA Gymnastics said it first learned of accusations against Nassar.

That was mid-June 2015, when national team member Maggie Nichols' personal coach overheard Nichols and Raisman talking about Nassar and alerted Nichols' mother and a USA Gymnastics executive.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that the information it got from the coach "did not allege abuse." But Nichols' mom, Gina, a nurse, said that when Steve Penny called her soon after, it was clear they were discussing molestation.

Penny, she said, told her: "We'll have to look into this, but this is very private. This is very personal. And you cannot tell anybody."

"I said, 'This is a child, and we need to call the police and child protection service,'" Nichols said. Penny's response? "USA Gymnastics will take care of that," he said, according to Nichols.

But Penny didn't call the police. Instead, he said, on the advice of legal counsel, he hired Sepler, who met with Nichols, Raisman and Maroney over the course of two weeks in the summer of 2015.

"She came to my house, and I met with her alone," Raisman said.

"I said: 'You know, he does touch me. And I know he touches some of my teammates inappropriately. But he tells us that it will heal certain parts of our body, so that we think that it's OK.'

"And I said: 'Also, you know, he does give us gifts. And he's really nice to us. So we don't think that he does it on purpose.'"

After speaking to Sepler and talking to her mother, Raisman said, something clicked. She realized what Nassar had been doing was "really bad" and that she wasn't the only victim. That's when she asked USA Gymnastics to put her back in touch with Sepler.

Sepler said she wasn't hired by USA Gymnastics to conduct a full, independent investigation, but to determine whether there was reason to believe sexual abuse had occurred.

"I did not intend to silence Aly or anyone else, and I was never told to do so," she said.

Sepler's involvement ended after she interviewed Maroney in July 2015 and immediately recommended that USA Gymnastics bring in law enforcement. Penny called the FBI's office in Indianapolis, where the sports federation is headquartered.

Me and the girls used to call it torture camp Me and the girls used to call it torture camp

That, the gymnasts say, is when things got really frustrating.

Maroney's, Raisman's and Nichols' families say that they were eager to meet with FBI agents and that they expected that Nassar, who was no longer attending USA Gymnastics events, would be swiftly arrested.

Instead, they said, they were met with months of delays and warnings from Penny.

"He said ... he was told by all the law enforcement and FBI and the investigation that this is the way the investigation works, that we have to keep it quiet so we don't ruin the investigation," Gina Nichols said.

Maroney said Penny also told her to "be careful" not to disrupt the FBI's work. "Me and my mom are both terrified to say anything because we didn't want to ruin the case," she said.

The Karolyis say Penny told them the same thing.

"He was saying, we're not talking about this, you're not talking with nobody about this. We're taking care of it," Martha Karolyi told NBC News.