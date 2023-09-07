Simone Biles says being 'intentional' is key in her epic comeback toward Paris 2024 Olympics

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Olympic medalist Simone Biles says being intentional with her time has been her key to success in her epic gymnastics comeback since her two-year break to focus on her mental health.

Speaking on NBC News' "TODAY" show Thursday morning, the 26-year-old gymnastics star said she is being more "cautious" about how she approaches competing this time.

“I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure that I’m making time for the important things in life,” said Biles, speaking from her gym in Spring, Texas. “Before it was just like ‘go go go’ and then making time after.”

“This time around it’s being intentional, going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned so that I can do my best in the gym, be a good wife, good daughter, good friend, all the good things,” she explained.

Biles added that she’s changed since the Tokyo Games, with more of a focus on her mental and physical wellbeing.

“Everything that we’re doing leading up to this next games or whatever is very intentional. We’ve kind of been playing it on the down low this time making sure mentally and physically are both in tact," Biles said.

"I think it’ll be different, but it’ll be good," she added.

Biles has already taken the competitive gymnastics world by storm since returning, winning a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, last month.

The 26-year-old star isn’t done yet, with her eyes set on heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Right now I would say that’s the path I would love to go,” she said on heading to Paris.

She's already won 19 gold medals at the world championships — more than any men's or women's gymnast in history.

Outside the gym, Biles is also thriving in life.

She married football player Jonathan Owens in a courthouse wedding in Houston on April 22, and they tied the knot again in Cabo, Mexico in May.

“Unfortunately, we’re actually long distance, and we started long distance less than a week while we were married. Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay,” Biles said.

“It's been different but at least we’re both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It’s been nice and we cherish the moments that we get together," she added. "So he’s doing great out in Green Bay he has his first game against Chicago this week.”

She also has activewear collaboration with Athleta called “Athleta Girl” designed with the inspirational quote “Because I Can.”