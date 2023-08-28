Simone Biles flew through another historic routine on Sunday to win a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, a full decade after her first national title.

The victory in in San Jose, California., cemented a dominant comeback to the top of the sport just weeks after Biles returned from a two-year break to focus on her mental health.

“It feels really special,” Biles told NBC after her victory. “I’ve been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight. I guess it’s a lucky number this year.”

Biles received a standing ovation after her breathtaking floor exercise, which earned her 15.400. Her 14.850 on the Cheng vault was also the highest of the night and so was the 14.8 she netted on the beam.

Her combined total of 118.450 beat second-placed Shilese Jones by 3.9 points.

“It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me,” she said. “So I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing and I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special.”