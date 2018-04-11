Breaking News Emails
A Sinclair Broadcast talk show was canceled Monday after its host, Jamie Allman, wrote an explicit tweet about assaulting a survivor of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
A spokesman for Sinclair said in a statement that Allman’s show on the St. Louis ABC affiliate KNDL was “cancelled and he is off the air immediately.”
Entercom, the parent company of the radio station that hosts Allman’s morning show, declined to comment to NBC News and said Allman was not discussing the matter.
Allman posted the apparent threat on Twitter on March 26, saying he was “hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg’s ass tomorrow.”
Hogg responded to the incident in a tweet Monday, saying, "I wish they would actually focus on what matters here like the 4 kids shot in #LibertyCity recently or simply the people that die across America everyday due of gun violence."
Hogg has become one of the most visible faces of the gun control movement to emerge in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and faculty dead.
Hogg has been targeted by conspiracy theorists, who claimed he was a “crisis actor,” as well as Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who said he “whine[d]” about being rejected from four colleges.
Ingraham later apologized after Hogg asked advertisers to pull their ads from her show.
Sinclair, which owns or operates more than 190 broadcast stations across the country, including 22 NBC affiliates, has faced scrutiny after a viral video that showed a montage of its hosts reading a script that claimed “some members” of the national media were “extremely dangerous to our democracy.”