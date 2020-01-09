Singer Grimes, Elon Musk's girlfriend, says she's 'knocked up'

The Game Awards 2019 - Show
Singer Grimes performs during The Game Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2019JC Olivera / Getty Images

By Janelle Griffith

Singer Grimes, Elon Musk's girlfriend, said on Instagram Wednesday that she is "knocked up."

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram with what appeared to be an image of a fetus photo-edited onto her stomach.

Grimes responded to comments on the post, which showed her topless: "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is." That original post was taken down and Grimes posted a less revealing version of the photo later Wednesday.

A representative for Grimes did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Canadian singer has been romantically linked to Musk. They made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

In a March 2019 interview with WSJ Magazine, Grimes described Musk as a "super-interesting goddamn person."

"I love him ...he’s great," she told the magazine.

Janelle Griffith is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 