Singer Omarion addresses jokes comparing his name to omicron: ‘I am an artist, not a variant’

Since the omicron variant of Covid-19 surfaced in the United States, social media pundits have flippantly (or accidentally) referred to it as the Omarion variant. Well, the R&B artist has heard all the jokes and he’s running with it.

“Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant,” he begins the first of three TikTok videos posted Saturday. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days.”

In a follow-up TikTok, soundtracked by his 2005 hit “Touch,” the 37-year-old continues the gag.

“While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music,” he says. The series of TikTok videos soon went viral amassing more than 100,000 views each. The humorous clips then made their way to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The “Post To Be” hitmaker subsequently altered the script somewhat for a Genius.com video.

“I know there has been a lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this,” he reads with mock seriousness. “I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer — you knew that — not a variant, OK.”

Omarion then references his earlier career as a member of 2000s boy band B2K.

“The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K,” he quips. “That ain’t how it’s supposed to be, but seriously, I want to wish you all a happy and safe new year’s. Peace.”

Omarion has released six albums as a solo artist, two of them, O and 21, reaching number one on the Billboard 200. Most recently, he teamed up with fellow R&B veterans Bow Wow and Soulja Boy for the 2021 single, “EX.”