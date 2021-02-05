Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has added to the allegations against rock star Marilyn Manson, saying he once pointed out a "r*pe room" at his home, which she said she visited as a teenager.

Bridgers' allegation comes as Manson's ex-partner, Evan Rachel Wood, has accused him of abuse. Other women have since come out with similar allegations.

"I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends," Bridgers said on Twitter on Thursday. "I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room,' I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan."

A Manson representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

On Monday, "Westworld" actor Wood said on Instagram that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

The pair started publicly dating when she was 19 and he was 36.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood wrote. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

Manson responded to Wood's charges on Instagram, saying, "My art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Wood alleged that "many industries" have enabled Manson.

The day of her Instagram post, his record label, Loma Vista, said it would cease promoting his latest album and ruled out future projects with Manson.

Wood testified about her experiences with domestic and sexual violence during a 2018 House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act.

She told the subcommittee she had been raped by an unnamed abusive partner.

Bridgers has previously spoken out about her own experiences with abuse.

In 2019, she was one of four women quoted by name in a New York Times story about musician and producer Ryan Adams' alleged abusive behavior toward women. After spending time in a recording studio with Adams at the age of 20, she told the publication, they started a relationship that turned dark when he sent countless texts, insisted that she prove where she is, and pressured her for phone sex.

Bridgers said Adams had promised to have her perform as an opener at his shows but rescinded after she broke up with him. Adams' lawyer responded to Bridgers' allegations by telling the Times the pair had "a brief consensual fling" and has denied that Adams threatened to prevent his label from releasing Bridgers' songs.