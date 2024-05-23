Singer Sean Kingston's mother taken into custody during a raid at his rented Florida mansion

Singer Sean Kingston's mother was taken into custody during a raid Thursday at his rented Florida mansion, officials said.

Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Davie Police SWAT were seen serving a search warrant at the property in Southwest Ranches, about 30 miles northwest of Miami, NBC South Florida reported.

Sean Kingston performs in Miami in 2023. Johnny Louis / Getty Images file

Officials told the station that Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 61, was taken into custody on charges of theft and fraud.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer posted a message on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing: “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Representatives for Kingston did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. Authorities have not indicated that Kingston himself faces any charges, NBC South Florida reports.

The sheriff's office said they served arrest and search warrants following an investigation that began in nearby Dania Beach. Authorities did not immediately provide details.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, is known for the chart topping "Beautiful Girls" single and collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez and Nicki Minaj. He's also toured with Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson.